Check out Grand Rapids' latest community mural

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A community space just across the Grand River from Fish Ladder Park has a new look.
Painting work just wrapped up at 555 Monroe Street thanks to work from Downtown Grand Rapids INC and design work by muralist Rhiannan Sibbald.
It's titled "Joyful Formations," and the mural is nearly at the heart of the Monroe Business Association.
Return to the River Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 at the waterfront community spot.
