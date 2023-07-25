x
Check out Grand Rapids' latest community mural

Muralist Rhiannan Sibbald designed "Joyful Formations," and crews with Downtown Grand Rapids, INC wrapped up the painting at 555 Monroe Street Tuesday.
Credit: Monroe North Business Association
Artist Rhiannan Sibbald designed "Joyful Formations," and crews completed work on the community mural painting at 555 Monroe Tuesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A community space just across the Grand River from Fish Ladder Park has a new look.  

Painting work just wrapped up at 555 Monroe Street thanks to work from Downtown Grand Rapids INC and design work by muralist Rhiannan Sibbald

It's titled "Joyful Formations," and the mural is nearly at the heart of the Monroe Business Association

Return to the River Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 at the waterfront community spot. 

Photos of the community mural painting at 555 Monroe! This mural is titled "Joyful Formations" and was designed by muralist @rhiannansibbald! ✨ Stay tuned as we unveil the completed mural. #DowntownGR

