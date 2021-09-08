ABC reveals 'Dancing With The Stars' lineup

See the full star-studded cast at the premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. right here on channel 13.

The full lineup of the 2021 Dancing with the Stars season has finally been announced.

This season’s judges are Tyra Banks, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

Season 30 will also include a history-making duo. Announced earlier in the month, JoJo Siwa will be in the first same-sex pairing on "Dancing With The Stars."

The early announcement also included Suni Lee, who was an all-around gymnastics gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics. The rest of the star-studded cast was released on Wednesday.

The full list of celebrity dance partners also includes:

The Miz

Olivia Jade

Jimmie Allen

Martin Kove

Brian Austin Green

Amanda Kloots

Iman Shumpert

Cody Rigsby

Kenya Moore

Melora Hardin

Matt James

Christine Chiu

Melanie C

The professional dancers, announced Sept. 2, include:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

