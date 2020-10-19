Adele to host 'Saturday Night Live' for first time

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter will make her hosting debut on "SNL" Saturday, Oct. 24.

NEW YORK — Fifteen-time Grammy winner Adele is hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the first time.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified," Adele wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!"

She previously performed as the show's musical guest in 2008, performing "Cold Shoulder" and "Chasing Pavements," and 2015, performing "Hello" and "When We Were Young."

H.E.R. will make her musical guest debut in Saturday's episode.

Chris Rock, Bill Burr and Issa Rae have hosted the show's first three episodes of the 46th season, respectively.