Alice Cooper to make Grand Rapids tour stop in September

The Grand Rapids tour stop is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Detroit's own Alice Cooper is heading to Grand Rapids in September for a show at DeVos Performance Hall.

Alice Cooper is known for his theatrical brand of hard rock that draws from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock.

The show at DeVos Performance Hall is on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at DeVosPerformanceHall.com. Presale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 14 at 10 p.m. Information is available for the presale as well as for VIP packages at DeVosPerformanceHall.com.

Alice Cooper was born in Detroit and was voted into Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame in 2005.

Cooper released his last album in 2021 entitled "Detroit Stories" and was inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late 1960s. The album includes covers of of Detroit hits from that era, recorded by Detroit artists in the city.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.