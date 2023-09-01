New adventure mini golf course opens in Allegan

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Allegan Event is welcoming guests to their new outdoor mini golf course.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend? Allegan Event has you covered! The entertainment center has announced the opening of Adventure Mini Golf, a new outdoor mini golf course.

Opening on Friday, Sept. 1, nine of the 18 holes will be available to play over Labor Day weekend.

Allegan Event offers a variety of both indoor and outdoor activities, including a ropes course, climbing walls, an outdoor maze and more. It also boasts an arcade, food and drink options and an outdoor patio. The outdoor mini golf course is the latest addition to the center.

“Our goal is to continue to expand our outdoor attractions to give families plenty of options and things to do when they visit Allegan Event, no matter the weather,” explained Michelle Liggett, owner of Allegan Event. “This year it was our goal to open the first nine holes and we’ll complete the full 18 next season. Mini Golf is just a great way to gather friends and family for some laughter and friendly competition.”

The remaining nine holes of the course will be developed for next season, according to the entertainment center's website.

Tickets cost $3 per person, and children 4 and under are free. Allegan Event is also offering a reduced price for both the mini golf course and the outdoor maze for a total of $5.

Learn more about Allegan Event here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.