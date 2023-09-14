Following Nelly, parade cancellations, Allegan Co. Fair 'trying to make it right'

After his Saturday show was cancelled, Performer Nelly was rescheduled for Thursday. Monday's parade also had to be scrapped.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Crowds returned to the Allegan County Fair, nearing its second weekend, ahead of a rescheduled performance from hip-hop hit-maker Nelly.

The artist was rescheduled to take the stage Thursday following a last-minute cancellation last week his team reportedly attributed to an unforeseen issue with his plane.

The change of plans saw many fans turn to social media with questions and concerns.

The cancellation wasn’t the only hurdle fair officials encountered. The annual parade also had to be scrapped following Monday’s heavy rainfall and logistics, officials said, prevented them from rescheduling the event.

“It's been a crazy week,” Allegan County Fair Executive Director Saree Miller related. “We're trying. We're trying folks. It was an foreseen situation. And we're trying to make it right.”

Staff, Miller said, had been taking every step possible to ensure that occurred.

“When you show your ticket for Nelly or Steve Trevino at the gate, you get free admission and parking,” she related, promising a special surprise during Thursday’s show. “Several people paid the other night, so we're trying to make up for that.”

And contrary to the speculation on social media….

“Nelly was never here, folks,” Miller said, addressing rumors the artist had arrived yet never performed.

Tonight’s show thankfully will go on…

We saw contractors putting the finishing touches on the stage area, expecting fans to fill the grandstands come nightfall.

Over on the midway, Miller said, increased crowd sizes numbered among the bright spots thus far.

“Attendance has been great,” she related. “In all of the wheel shows, which is our demo derbies, rodeos, things like that… it's been very busy. There's been a lot of people out here.”

Already looking ahead to next year with fingers crossed there’ll be less adapting on the fly required.

“Things are really looking good for next year,” Miller said. “Let's hope the weather holds. That's the main thing, that everybody shows up.”

The fair’s executive director hinted at the number of big name artists who had expressed interested with regard to a slot in next year’s lineup but said plans would remain under wraps for the time being.

Nelly is set to perform at 7:30 Thursday evening, with doors set to open two hours prior.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Allegan County Fair website.

