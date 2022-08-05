Michigan open-call auditions for American Idol are Monday

If you've dreamed about landing a spot on American Idol, this Monday could be your big break.

MICHIGAN, USA — The first step on the road to become an American Idol is coming up on Monday.

American Idol is hosting live virtual open-call auditions for Michiganders on Monday, Aug. 8.

All you have to do, is register for a spot in the open-call auditions and you'll get your shot to impress the American Idol producers and earn a spot on the show.

All of the live auditions are virtual and are available to Michigan residents on Aug. 8 only. Pre-recorded auditions are also available and can be submitted at any time.

You could join other accomplished signers from Michigan who appeared on the show like Jacob Moran from Dansville who just barely missed the cut for the season 20 finals, or Matt Giraud, who placed fifth on the eighth season of the show.

Click here to sign up for a live virtual audition or click here to submit an audition video right now.

