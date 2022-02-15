'Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour' is coming to DeVos Performance Hall

The smash hit show will swim in to Grand Rapids on Friday, April 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The most-watched children's YouTube video of all time is now a live-action stage performance that is touring the nation and it's making a stop in Grand Rapids.

Baby Shark Live! is a fully immersive concert experience featuring everyone's favorite sharks from Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks.

The Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour is set to swim into Grand Rapids on Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m. at the DeVos Performance Hall.

The tour includes the iconic song and dances from the Baby Shark video as well as an appearance by Pinkfong, the pink fox who is the mascot of the Pinkfong YouTube channel.

Baby Shark Live! also includes new and classic song performances like Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie and Monkey Banana.

The smash-hit song, Baby Shark, has just surpassed 10 billion views on YouTube and is ready to excite children and adults in West Michigan.

Baby Shark continues its pop culture dominance, reaching 10 billion views on YouTube https://t.co/1eVFmK7g1M pic.twitter.com/cC46z02C5h — Polygon (@Polygon) January 13, 2022

The tour will make four stops in Michigan:

Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on Wednesday, April 6.

at the Wings Event Center on Wednesday, April 6. Saginaw at the Dow Event Center on Friday, April 8.

at the Dow Event Center on Friday, April 8. Ypsilanti at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center on Saturday, April 9.

at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center on Saturday, April 9. Grand Rapids at the DeVos Performance Hall on Friday, April 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. For tickets and additional information, visit DeVosPerformanceHall.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.