Bands at Blandford returns this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Live music is returning to Blandford Nature Center this summer.

The annual Bands at Blandford is back with concerts for music lovers of all ages. There will be four evening concerts at the nature center located on Hillburn Avenue.

The series is offering a variety of music genres including the Caribbean Soul Experience on Aug. 20 and Hannah Rose Graves on Sept.17. Students from different area schools will be performing as opening acts.

"We think it's a great opportunity to get outdoors, kind of connect with your community" says Blandford Marketing and Communications manager Sidney Baxter. "It's a really fun opportunity for families, for friends to come out. It's a safe space in nature for everyone."

Tickets are $3 for non-members of the nature center and free for members.

