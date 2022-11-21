Bavarian Inn Lodge announces $80 million water park expansion

The expansion will make the popular Frankenmuth destination the largest indoor water park and family entertainment center in Michigan.

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth has announced an $80 million expansion of the resort's water park and family entertainment center.

When completed, the indoor water park and family entertainment center will be the largest in Michigan at more than 140,000 square feet.

The new expansion will add over 20 new attractions, including new water slides, a wave pool and an adult swim up bar.

Groundbreaking for the expansion will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

“We are truly raising the bar on fun at the Lodge, creating unique attractions and new types of experiences within our resort,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. “This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages. We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in spring of 2024 with some of the family entertainment center additions opening in late fall of 2023.

The current family entertainment center and water amenities will remain open throughout the construction.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge has been a staple destination in Frankenmuth for 36 years and is managed by 3rd and 4th generation Bavarian Inn family members.

You can follow the progress of the expansion at BavarianInn.com.

