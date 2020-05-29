Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek opens Friday

The park warns that the experience will be a little different because they have made changes to help protect guests, staff and the animals.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo in Calhoun County opens Friday. The zoo made the announcement on its website.

The zoo asks visitors to follow these instructions:

Face masks are recommended

Practice social distance, stay 6 feet apart

Wash your hands often & use hand sanitizer

Be patient as you wait in line

Take turns at animal exhibits

HAVE FUN!

The zoo will not allow people to feed the goats or ducks and face painting will not happen. Feeding the giraffes will be allowed, but face masks are required, as well as hand sanitizing.

The zoo says it is following CDC guidelines with its operational plan.

For more information you can visit the zoo’s website.

