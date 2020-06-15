Box Office Mom: The Princess Bride

Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge. It sounds like an R rated moving, but The Princess Bride is actually only rated PG. Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg checked it out and gave her review, from a parent's point of view.
Rating: 4. 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets
Release Date: September 25, 1987
Rating: PG
Best Age Group: 8+
We have one true love, and Buttercup's (Robin Wright) one true love is Westley (Cary Elwes). Buttercup is a beautiful young woman who is madly in love with the handsome farmhand, Westley. However, when Buttercup hears that Westley was killed she agrees to marry the cruel Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Buttercup goes through many difficult times, while only thinking of her one true love. The Princess Bride is an enactment of a grandfather reading a book to his 10- year grandson. It’s a wonderful movie for the whole family.
Talking Points:
Sexual Content: None
- A few kisses.
Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate
- There are several sword fights, a torture machine, death by poisoning, quicksand, fire pits.
- A character makes a reference to killing herself.
Crude or Profane Language: Mild
- We hear "son of a bitch."
Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild
- A character has a drinking problem, he's shown drunk.
- We see characters drinking wine.
Will Kids Like It? Yes
Overall, this is a fun and entertaining film for the whole family.
