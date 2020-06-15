Box Office Mom: The Princess Bride

Watch an adventure with the whole family.

Fencing, fighting, torture, revenge. It sounds like an R rated moving, but The Princess Bride is actually only rated PG. Our Box Office Mom Jackie Solberg checked it out and gave her review, from a parent's point of view.

Rating: 4. 5 out of 5 popcorn buckets

Release Date: September 25, 1987

Rating: PG

Best Age Group: 8+

Sexual Content: Mild

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

Will Kids Like It? Yes

We have one true love, and Buttercup's (Robin Wright) one true love is Westley (Cary Elwes). Buttercup is a beautiful young woman who is madly in love with the handsome farmhand, Westley. However, when Buttercup hears that Westley was killed she agrees to marry the cruel Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Buttercup goes through many difficult times, while only thinking of her one true love. The Princess Bride is an enactment of a grandfather reading a book to his 10- year grandson. It’s a wonderful movie for the whole family.

Talking Points:

Sexual Content: None

A few kisses.

Violent/Disturbing Content: Moderate

There are several sword fights, a torture machine, death by poisoning, quicksand, fire pits.

A character makes a reference to killing herself.

Crude or Profane Language: Mild

We hear "son of a bitch."

Drug and Alcohol Content: Mild

A character has a drinking problem, he's shown drunk.

We see characters drinking wine.

Will Kids Like It? Yes

Overall, this is a fun and entertaining film for the whole family.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.