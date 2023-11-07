Broadway GR announces new season including 2 Michigan premieres

It’s the 35th anniversary for Broadway Grand Rapids, which recently announced the upcoming season of shows.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Broadway Grand Rapids is celebrating its 35th anniversary, offering an incredible lineup for the 2023-2024 season!

"This is a big deal, and we have brought out the shows that people were just wow-ing about during our season reveal," said Jen Pascua with Broadway GR.

This includes the Michigan premieres of Funny Girl (Sept. 10-24, 2023) and Broadway’s most Tony Award-winning new show of the season MJ (July 9-14, 2024).

"Producers see that people are coming out to the shows, we sold out our last two shows, and so they're like, 'Okay, Grand Rapids is showing up, we're going to bring these shows and launch them here in Grand Rapids,'" she said.

Patrons will also have the option to see Les Miserables (March 5-10, 2024) and Wicked (May 15-June 2, 2024).

For more information including tickets, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.