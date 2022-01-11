Hairspray at DeVos Performance Hall postponed due to COVID-19

Organizers said the opening night's sudden cancellation was due to positive cases within the company.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday's opening night performance of Hairspray at the DeVos Performance Hall has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Organizers said the sudden cancellation was due to positive cases within the company. Currently, all other performance will continue as scheduled.

"We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused to Tuesday night ticket holders," DeVos officials said.

If you have a ticket to Tuesday's opening night, you're asked to hold onto it while the show is being rescheduled. Details will be sent via email when they are available.

The Hairspray tour is scheduled to continue in Detroit from Jan. 18 through Jan. 30.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.