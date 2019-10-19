SANDUSKY, Ohio — Attention ride warriors.

On Saturday, Cedar Point took to social media to announce that it was nearly at capacity. As a result the amusement park closed down its two main points of entry, Cedar Point Road and Cedar Point Drive, temporarily.

Anyone not presently on either of those roads is being turned away. Cedar Point is inviting denied guests to "return tomorrow or next weekend for the last days of the season."

Those attempting to enter the park are experiencing extreme wait times. A local Facebook page, Erie County Scanner Uncensored, posted a video showing the backed up roads.

Those who made the trip were understandably frustrated with closure and took to social media to express their frustration. Many attendees are placing blame on Cedar Point's most recent promotion, the Gold Pass. The pass allow riders free parking and full access for the remaining 2019 season and all of 2020.

When asked about the delay, Cedar Point spokesperson, Tony Clark issued the following statement.

"HalloWeekends has always been a very popular event, especially when weather conditions are more than ideal.Today, the park initiated a capacity-based closure in order to provide a quality experience to guests attending the event. Guests who are unable to visit are welcome to enjoy the park tomorrow, or next weekend for the final days of the season."

