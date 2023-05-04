Cedar Point opening for 154th season this weekend

The wait is over! Cedar Point opens this Saturday with a new midway area and a Grand Pavilion serving up culinary creations.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A sure sign that summer in Michigan is nearly here—Cedar Point is opening for its 154th season this weekend!

The iconic amusement park is back with over 360 acres of rides, roller coasters, attractions and food for families to enjoy. New this year, the park is introducing The Boardwalk, a midway area that invokes the feeling of a vintage carnival.

The Boardwalk features Wild Mouse, a new family coaster, as well as relocated rides like Atomic Scrambler and Matterhorn.

In addition, a new two-story Grand Pavilion is offering a new food option in the park. On the first floor, a restaurant is serving up fresh culinary creations, like dry-rubbed pork loin and carved rotisserie sandwiches. On the second level, find unique cocktails and beverages to enjoy on the open-air patio.

“We continue to showcase and invest in our rich history, and The Boardwalk is a stunning and modern look at how a visit to Cedar Point may have been, so long ago,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “This all-new area has something for everyone from foodies to roller coaster lovers to families looking to create new memories; we can’t wait for our guests to experience it.”

Cedar Point opens its doors Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. The Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open on Friday, May 26. To learn more and see a list of rides and attractions, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.