'Top Thrill 2' takes riders at Cedar Point in a new direction: Backwards

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is excited to announce the return of one of the amusement park's most iconic roller coasters in a new form for 2024.

The Top Thrill Dragster is back next year, redesigned and renamed as "Top Thrill 2."

The new design will be the world's tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster. The term strata roller coaster refers to any coaster that tops the 400-foot mark.

Top Thrill 2 is built on the frame of the Top Thrill Dragster, making it 420 feet tall and eclipsing all of the other coasters in the park.

The new ride will be similar to the one experienced on the Top Thrill Dragster, but its new design will increase the ride time and provide some new excitement for riders.

Top Thrill 2 begins by launching riders out of the starting gate, reaching 74 mph and heading partway up the 420-foot-tall tower before plummeting backward. Then the riders experience weightlessness as they roll back down the tower and get launched in reverse at 101 mph up a second tower. And finally, the train is set for its fastest launch at 120 mph which takes riders up and over the 420-foot tower.

The new experience will last just under two minutes, almost twice as long as the previous iteration of the strata coaster.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

Top Thrill 2 is slated to open at Cedar Point in 2024.

In August of 2021, a Michigan woman was seriously injured when a piece of the Top Thrill Dragster broke off of the coaster and hit her in the head. She and her family filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, the parent company of Cedar Point.

