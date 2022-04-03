One of Cedar Point's most popular rides will be shut down for the 2022 season

The ride's closure continues after a serious injury to a Michigan woman in 2021.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Top Thrill Dragster was once the tallest and fastest roller coaster on the planet, but now it will sit dormant for the entire 2022 season at Cedar Point.

The popular roller coaster caused a serious injury in August of 2021 when a metal plate detached from the coaster and struck a Michigan woman in the head.

Following an investigation of the incident, the Ohio Department of Agriculture found the amusement park did not violate state laws.

44-year-old Rachel Hawes of Swartz Creek was standing in line for the Top Thrill Dragster when a bracket known as a "proximity flag plate" broke off and struck her in the head. The ride was shut down and has remained closed since the incident.

Body cam footage from an emergency responder was obtained by 3News shows the aftermath of the incident.

This isn't the first time that the roller coaster injured riders. In 2004, four people were minorly injured when metal shards pelted riders and in 2016, two more people were minorly injured when a launch cable detached.

Both of the previous incidents resulted in the closure of the ride for a short period of time, unlike the current closure.

According to a banner at the top of the Top Thrill Dragster's description page on the Cedar Point website, "[The] Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed for the 2022 season."

Cedar Fair, the company that owns Cedar Point, has not released any information on what will happen to the Top Thrill Dragster after the 2022 season.

