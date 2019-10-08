MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Unity Christian Music Festival rocked Muskegon into the weekend on Friday.

The four-day festival concludes on Saturday, with gates opening at 1 p.m. and the headliner act, Matthew West, taking the stage at 8:45 p.m.

The festival includes:

Music

5K run and walk

Food booths

Exhibits

Prayer

Blood drive

More information about the event can be found on their website.

