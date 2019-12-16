GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Once the dust settles Christmas morning, many families head to the movies. Dec. 25 is a big day for new releases. Among the releases this Christmas, the new Star Wars and the remake of Little Women starring Meryl Streep. On 13 ON YOUR SIDE at noon, Leslie Loeks from Studio Park in Downtown Grand Rapids joined us along with Chef Ben at 123 Tavern to talk about what they have to offer.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.