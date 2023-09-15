'Chrysanthemums & More!' opens to the public at Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is embracing the change of seasons with its annual fall horticulture exhibition, "Chrysanthemums & More!"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is kicking autumn off early with their annual fall horticulture exhibition opening to the public Friday.

The exhibition, named "Chrysanthemums & More!", is celebrating its 25th year at the gardens.

Thousands of flowers will be in bloom across the park's 158 acres from Sep. 15 through Oct. 30.

The theme for the year is "Autumn Tapestry," which is on display throughout the living landscapes of "rich textures and warm hues."

"This autumn, join us as we weave an Autumn Tapestry both inside and out," said Steve LaWarre, Vice President of Horticulture. "View artfully manipulated patterns of chrysanthemums and enjoy a multitude of textures provided by ornamental cabbage, kale, pumpkins, grasses, gourds—and more!"

Parts of the exhibition can be found throughout the venue, including the Meijer Children's Garden, Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, Earl & Donnalee Holton Victorian Garden Parlor and Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

"From the polished patterns of formal gardens tended by human hands to the seamless design of nature’s own wise weaving, this year’s Chrysanthemums & More! offers up an elegant autumn tapestry to explore," says Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Several events are also scheduled throughout the exhibition:

Fashion and Nature

Sunday, Sep. 24 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Weaving with Nature

Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Autumn Tapestry Exhibition Walkthrough

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2 until 3 p.m.

Fall Bonsai Show

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesdays at the Farm and Glow Garden

Sep. 19, Sep. 26 and Oct. 3 from 5 until 8:30 p.m.

Fall Family Day

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Hallowee-ones

Friday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Parade begins at 10:15 a.m.

Learn more about the events and the exhibition and purchase tickets at MeijerGardens.org.

