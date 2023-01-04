City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area.
They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.
The family-friendly event will take you along a mile-long walking path as you search for clues to find the whereabouts of the Yeti.
The event costs $7 per family and usually sells out quickly.
This is the third time in three years that the Yeti has appeared at a Kentwood Park and probably won't be the last.
You do not have to be a resident of Kentwood to participate in the event. You can purchase tickets here.
