City of Kentwood needs help finding a Yeti on the loose

The Flashlight Yeti Hunt is back on Friday, Jan. 27 at East Paris Nature Park.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is warning that there have been rumors of a Yeti in the area.

They are asking families to grab a flashlight and head out to East Paris Nature Park for the Flashlight Yeti Hunt 3.0 on Friday, Jan. 27.

The family-friendly event will take you along a mile-long walking path as you search for clues to find the whereabouts of the Yeti.

The event costs $7 per family and usually sells out quickly.

This is the third time in three years that the Yeti has appeared at a Kentwood Park and probably won't be the last.

You do not have to be a resident of Kentwood to participate in the event. You can purchase tickets here.

