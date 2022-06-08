City of Kentwood's fourth of July celebration announced

Celebrate the fourth of July with the City of Kentwood as they plan to have a pancake breakfast, 5k race, parade, carnival, and their infamous firework show.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — As Independence Day arrives in less than a month, the City of Kentwood has planned an entire day's worth of fun for all ages.

Pancake Breakfast:

The day begins at 7 a.m. with the pancake breakfast at Kentwood Fire Station 1, 4775 Walma Ave SE., which will not only have pancakes, but sausages, juice, and coffee. The service ends at 9:30 a.m. and costs $5 per person, while free for ages 5 and younger.

5k Race:

For the 5k race, racers of all ages are to gather at the Kentwood City Hall parking lot, 4900 Breton Ave. SE, for registration and packet pickup for the NN Mobile Solutions 5K Race & Fun Walk at 7:30 a.m.

The slot for the "chip-timed" race to actually begin is 8:30 a.m., with the start and finish at City Hall. Participants will loop through neighborhoods before coming back on the paved East West Trail to finish.

For safety, roller skates, dogs and bicycles will not be allowed anywhere on the course.

A finisher medal and shirt will be awarded after the race. Anyone who would like a t-shirt should register before June 21.

Parade:

Following will be the parade at 9:30 a.m. Crestwood Middle School will be at the head of the parade route, 2674 44th St. SE.

The route will continue south on Walma Avenue SE to Breton Avenue SE, then turn west on 52nd Street SE.

It will end at Challenger Middle School, located at 2475 52nd St. SE.

Any organizations who would love to participate in the parade can visit the City of Kentwood's website and fill out the online form to register.

Carnival:

The carnival behind City Hall will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring a variety of rides and carnival games for all.

Individual tickets cost $1 each, while wristbands are $20. Both will only be available at the event, and the number of tickets for each attraction will vary, so best to get there early!

Evening Celebration:

City Hall continues its gathering, as they will be the hub for the 4 to 10 p.m. evening celebration. This will have community booths, a beer tent, food trucks and of course, the firework show.

That's when the incredible fireworks show starts, which can be viewed from City Hall and surrounding areas.

Concerning safety, a section of Walma Avenue near City Hall from Fire Station #1, 4775 Walma Ave. SE, to the roundabout will be closed all day to allow pedestrians to safely cross the street and take part in the activities.

Guests who are parked at the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch can take the roundabout out to Breton Avenue heading north or turn left out of the library’s parking lot onto Breton heading south.

15 minutes before the show, a section of Breton Avenue in front of the library to the roundabout will be closed for the fireworks display. It's set to reopen 30 minutes after the fireworks conclude.

The Kentwood Police Department and volunteers will be on-site to help direct traffic.

The City is seeking more volunteers, and individuals who are interested are encouraged to sign up online or call 616-656-5270. More information about Independence Day activities in Kentwood can be found at kentwood.us/july4.

"Celebrating our nation's independence by participating in Kentwood's Fourth of July festivities has been a favorite family and community tradition for many decades," said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley. “Come out and join us for a day filled with festivities when memories are made, and community is strengthened.”

