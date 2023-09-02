Dancing with the Local Stars gearing up for 15th annual event

Dancing with the Local Stars has raised over $1.5 million for Muskegon County food pantries and nonprofits since it was started 14 years ago.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you're looking for a way to support food pantries and programs in Muskegon County,

The Dancing with the Local Stars team is preparing for their 15th annual event this February, with the theme "Fabulous '50s." Attendees can expect to see both couples and small groups performing classic songs, including performances from "Grease."

Dancing with the Local Stars was first started in 2009 to raise money for local food pantries and food-related nonprofits. Each year, they aim to raise as much money as possible to donate. In the past 14 years, the event has raised over $1.5 million.

Co-chair Karen Mogdics said the organization has grown beyond what she expected when it first began.

"When it started, I couldn't imagine one way for me to make it known to people is the very first year we raised over $17,000. And we thought, Oh, we've hit the big times," Mogdics said. "Last year, our 14th year, we raised over $258,000 net proceeds after expenses. So it's just, that gives me chills as I talk about it."

Once the February shows are done, Mogdics said work quickly begins for next year's performance. Along with learning choreography, the group decides on props, room layouts, song selections and more.

Mogdics said she's overwhelmed each year by the community's generosity.

"I just keep saying I can't believe it and the support that they provide," she said. "It's very, very humbling and overwhelming and exciting at the same time."

Executive Director of Love Inc. of Muskegon Mike Miller will be dancing in the show for the first time. He said Dancing with the Local Stars lets his organization better support the community's needs.

Love Inc. organizes churches to serve people in need in Muskegon County, including running 11 food pantries.

Miller said need has tripled or quadrupled in the last five months, and donations like those garnered during Dancing with the Local Stars gives them the extra support they need to run their food programs.

"When a mother comes to us for the first time and says, this week I cannot feed my kids, it is such a power thing, and such a vulnerability that she has to come and say that and be in that position," Miller said. "With funds like the funds provided through Dancing with the Local Stars and the Women's Division Chamber of Commerce, we're able to say yes, we can help you, we're here for you, and to serve her with dignity and in an uplifting way. It's an incredible thing."

The first show kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. There are two shows on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. To get your tickets to the show, visit their website here. If you aren't able to attend, you can still donate online.

