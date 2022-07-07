Danish jazz band plays for Greenville

A group of students from a music school in Denmark came to play for folks in Greenville due to the town's heavy Danish heritage.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Thursday afternoon, a Danish jazz band made their way to Greenville, Michigan all the way from Denmark.

They come from a town called Horsen where there is a local music school that the band members attend.

They decided to stop in Greenville due to the large amount of Danish heritage in the community. Greenville is the host of the Danish Festival which takes place from August 17-21.

Unfortunately, the traveling band won't be able to attend the festival because they will be busy performing for other cities across the nation.

The age group of the band ranges from 15 to 25 and the school makes this trip every 5 years. Some of them have traveled to the states in the past but a majority of the group are experiencing the United States for the very first time.

If you missed their performance and want to see them play some smooth jazz, then you're in luck!

They will be performing in the Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Greenville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

