GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- No, we're not even pretending we didn't steal this bit from Seinfeld. That's whole point. Since the world-famous comedian is going to be in town, Dave Kaechele and Aaron Ofseyer decided to pay homage to Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Dave really went out of his way on this one. With minimal preparation for this show, he pulled his already barely-running Mercury Grand Marquis into the 13 ON YOUR SIDE parking lot to take Aaron for a spin.

By the way if you'd rather see the real Seinfeld tell better jokes than Aaron and Dave, you can buy tickets here.

Enjoy!

