Day Trippin': Welcome to Grand Haven

Join 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Samantha Jacques and photojournalist Doug Grevious as they explore all that Grand Haven has to offer.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Welcome to the ultimate vacation destination, from iconic lighthouses and secret sandy beaches, to where nature's beauty is going to keep you coming back for more.

Coast Guard City USA is a day tripper's dream come true. Boaters, fishermen and beachgoers flock to this award-winning town. While many will begin their day trips at the sugar-soft beaches, we may have found the perfect pit stop on your way!

Fuel your journey through Grand Haven with a healthy treat at Voyage Bowls food truck.

"We wanted to provide something that we can stand behind. A product that we feel really good about serving. Something that's fun, healthy, delicious and unique," said owner Christyna Mason.

This gluten-free and dairy-free truck serves everything from lattes, smoothies and unique acai bowls.

"Basically acai is a smoothie that's a thicker consistency for the base. Then we top it with fruit and granola. We also make our own peanut butter so you can do a little peanut butter there too."

Obviously, we had to test this out, and while Christyna says it's healthy, it tastes like a dream.

The truck is located at 1 Y Drive. That is the parking lot across the street from Grand Haven Beach, where you can find free parking, an imagination station and a skate park.

Now that you’ve fueled your journey, it’s time for a little fun.

All aboard the Grand Haven Cycleboat, where you can pedal, party and play all day on the Grand River.

"Grand Haven Cycleboat is a 16-passenger-powered cycleboat with trips that run two hours long. You can let us do the steering while you do the pedaling. Every trip will have a USGC Licensed Captain and First Mate on board, so all you have to worry about is having a good time!" said owner and captainess Lillian Olson.

Each trip is two hours long and can be booked for various times from sunrise to sunset.

"We have hosted everything from birthdays, family reunions, bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate team building events, retirement celebrations and casual get-togethers with friends!"

Whatever the reason may be, just get ready to have a good time! You can find Grand Haven Cycleboat at the Chinook Pier Municipal Marina at 101 N Harbor Drive.

In that same parking lot, you can find a variety of food trucks to refuel after your journey. We found everything from pork ramen at the Lake Effect food truck to gourmet crepes.