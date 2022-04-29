Day Trippin': Welcome to Holland!

Join 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Samantha Jacques as we explore all that Holland has to offer.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Looking for a guide to Holland, Michigan? We've got you covered.

We started at Bowerman's on the 8th for breakfast. This cute shop is located on the main street of downtown Holland. Their delicious baked goods are made with blueberries grown at their family-run farm.

The farm was started back in 1954, and they have been growing blueberries ever since. Twelve years ago they launched a farmers market at the farm and that quickly doubled in size, paving the way for their shop on 8th street. Standards are set high and each bite is guaranteed to be delicious.

"We are known for three things: a great customer experience, great quality products, and a clean friendly environment," stated partial owner Thomas Parker.

From our experience, all three of those things were easily achieved.

Down just a block is Spring Sweet, a must-see clothing, bridal, and floral boutique. The perfect place to treat yourself or find the perfect gift for someone else.

You can’t leave 8th Street without stopping at the iconic peanut store, where homemade chocolate and old-fashioned candy lines the shelves.

Our next stop was Velo City Bike Rentals. For just $25 you can rent a bike for the day and take it all around Holland. We highly suggest heading to Riley Trails. It's 300 acres of rolling terrain perfect for outdoor enthusiasts.

Other must-see attractions include Holland State Park, hiking at Pisgah, and walking the pier of the Big Red Lighthouse.

End your day walking the shoreline of Lake Michigan., checking out the big red lighthouse or exploring my favorite spot: Windmill Island, where I got engaged!

