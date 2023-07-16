Denver Taylor Swift fan suing Ticketmaster with hundreds of others

"This was such a big display of those predatory practices that I felt like there had to be something that needed to be done," said Joe Akmakjian.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Thousands of Swifties have taken over Denver in the last few days for Taylor Swift's two-night Eras Tour.

But, to get tickets for the performances was a nightmare for a lot of people, resulting in hundreds of fans suing Ticketmaster in a class action lawsuit.

More than 300 Taylor Swift fans are suing the major ticket sales and distribution company after allegations of misrepresentation, fraud and anti-trust violations that took place back in November when tickets for the Eras Tour went on sale.

"Oh my gosh we are literally so excited. We have been counting down since November," said Kyle Sakacs, who saw the concert on Saturday.

Back in November, Taylor Swift fans called the process to buy tickets for the Eras Tour a disaster.

"It kept kicking me out at first and finally I got the seats," said Kayla O'Malley.

Fellow Swifties and besties, Sakacs and O'Malley, said they're glad some fans are taking action with a lawsuit against Ticketmaster.

"They shouldn't be allowing all these people that don't even want to go to the concert, they just want to resell the tickets and make a profit out of it," said Sakacs.

Denver resident Joe Akmakjian is one of the 355 plaintiffs suing Ticketmaster.

"That first day I waited nine hours to get a ticket and didn't secure them. Luckily the next day I had a Capital One credit card so I was able to get tickets that day but I got the last three in the entire stadium," said Akmakjian. "Within six minutes of tickets going on sale on the east coast, they were already on the resale market."

Tickets for the last night of the tour in Denver were around a thousand bucks a pop for nose bleeds.

"The queue got backed up by a lot of bots and people who didn't have codes, so by the time you got into the platform, the tickets were taken," said Akmakjian. "It’s very shady to me that the bots are able to do that and Ticketmaster seems to be allowing it."

He said he isn't suing for the money, but rather wants change that prioritizes fans over big resellers.

"We knew that Taylor Swift tickets were going to be hard to come by and it was going to be a fight to get those tickets anyway, but what we wanted was a fair chance to get tickets and that's not what was given to us," said Akmakjian.

He said some fans were processing their payments for tickets, only to be told the price changed and they'd have to pay a few hundred more.

"Or, they would change the ticket once they got their confirmation. They said, 'I know you bought this seat in this row but actually that one got purchased by someone else, so here’s a comparable ticket,' so the terms and conditions that people were agreeing to didn’t really matter because Ticketmaster was selling them whatever they wanted to at whatever price they felt was necessary," said Akmakjian.

The lawsuit hasn't gone to trial yet, but there's a hearing in Los Angeles later on in July that will determine whether the case stays in federal court or moves to state court.

"I really just hope for the next tour, it's a lot more smooth, people are able to get tickets and more people are able to experience a Taylor Swift concert."

Ticketmaster did give some fans a second chance at buying tickets after their website crashed back in November.

Akmakjian said he will consider the lawsuit a win if they can get more transparency on the fees Ticketmaster charges, while prioritizing fans over big resellers.