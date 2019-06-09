GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 17th annual Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan is taking place this weekend at DeVos Place.

Wedding professionals will be there to assist you with all of your wedding needs, from wedding gowns to table decoration inspiration.

The highlight of this year's event is the runway fashion show by Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear. The latest styles for your wedding party will also be on display.

The event is Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be two runway fashion shows:

Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 1 p.m.

13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor Juliet Dragos emcee the Friday show.

