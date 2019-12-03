"Ain't no mountain high enough, ain't no valley low enough, ain't no river wild enough" to keep us from seeing Diana Ross at the DeVos Place this summer.

According to the DeVos Performance Hall, the Motown living legend will be performing on July 16 as part of her "Diamond Diana 75th Birthday: A Year of Celebration Tour."

Ross was born in Detroit and rose to fame as lead singers of Motown Records premier act, The Supremes, in the 1960s. She held 12 top singles after going solo in 1970.

Tickets for the summer show go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or by called 1-800-745-3000. They will also be sold at DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena box offices.

