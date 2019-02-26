There isn't a lot Emma Nicolas can't do. She has a love for animals, can dissect intense court proceedings and always has great hair.

Before Emma was even in middle school her acting career began. You can find credits for movies and television shows she was in on her imdb page.

With the Academy Awards just ending, we wanted to ask her what she thought of some of the movies up for the most prestigious awards. Turns out, she doesn't know much about movies. Check out the entire interview in the video above with outtakes below!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.