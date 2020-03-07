Grand Rapids bar creates specialty cans for cocktails-to-go

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the sale of to-go mixed drinks Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Max's South Seas Hideaway has a handful of canned cocktails ready to be sold for takeout or delivery.

Two of them even include specialty labels created by a local artist.

"You get ice and the liquid, and you just need to pour it in a glass and you have a cocktail," said Mark Sellers, the owner of Max's South Seas Hideaway.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved the sale of sealed to-go mixed drinks Wednesday. That was at the same time she banned indoor bar service for establishments making 70 percent of their sales with alcohol. Max's does not fall into that threshold, but Sellers is excited for the new measure.

"It’s been tough for all restaurants and bars," said Sellers. "Our sales went down about 90 percent during the shutdown. We specialize in ambiance and atmosphere and people coming into the restaurant. With takeout, you don’t get the same experience."

The goal of selling cocktails to-go is to help restaurants and bars that have had a tumultuous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding shutdowns.

Max's drinks to-go will come in 8 oz. cans and served with a bag of ice. The restaurant has been doing takeout and delivery food orders for months, and adding cocktails to that menu will help with sales.

"Our capacity is limited at this point," said Sellers. "A lot of people are afraid to go out in public. So, if they can get curbside pickup and take it home and enjoying it at their house, that’s a win for us and a win for consumers."

The governor specified the drinks must me sold sealed. Max's uses a canning machine to make sure each drink is sent to the customer correctly.

"They are sealed cans," said Sellers. "There is no difference in that regard than going to a grocery store or liquor store and buying liquor, and buying them from a restaurant."

Max's cocktails to-go will be the same price as the drink would be indoors.

