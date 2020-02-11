Owner of Grand Rapids tiki bar files for bankruptcy

The owner of the three-story tiki restaurant has filed for bankruptcy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owner of Max's South Seas Hideaway, a tiki bar in downtown Grand Rapids that opened about a year ago, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Located at 58 Ionia Avenue SW, the restaurant is known for its tropical, island environment spread across three stories in the historic Waldron Public House.

Mark Sellers, the founder of HopCat, signed the documents in which Authentiki, LLC filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, Oct. 29, in the Western District of Michigan.

HopCat also filed for bankruptcy earlier this year as the restaurants' business was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced last week that they are out of bankruptcy and will operate under new ownership.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.