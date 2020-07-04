GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tables and chairs at Osteria Rossa in downtown Grand Rapids have been stacked for weeks.

"It happened so fast...and we don't know where it's going or how long it's going to last," said the restaurant's owner Chris Perkey.

But Perkey does know about one of the hardest decisions he's had to make recently -- laying off 40 employees.

"We contacted the employees and just basically said I don't know what to tell you but there is going to be no money coming in," says Perkey.

Now a little bit of money will be coming in through a new state program. On Monday, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association announced a new employee relief fund that will provide $500 grants to restaurant workers who have lost employment due to the crisis.

"I think it's great, it really is. How much is it going to help? I mean every little bit helps," says Perkey.

As for Chef Perkey, he's operating with a staff of immediate family still providing take out orders. But says he's lost 85% of his business. And when things finally open up he believes many customers will still be hesitant.

"If they say alright June 1 you're open, the business is not going to come back immediately. We're downtown and we rely a lot on travel. We're right down the street from the hotels and travel is not going to pick up right away. People are still going to be scared," says Perkey.

