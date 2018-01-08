GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- After an incredible week of ship tours, fireworks, parades and all kinds of family friendly activities, the Coast Guard Festival wraps up Sunday.

But there are many things that draw visitors and locals to the lakeshore city year round...that includes the culinary scene.

We're bringing you back to The Paisley Pig in Grand Haven for this week's Taste of My Town.

"I think I really like it so far," said a diner. "I like the atmosphere and the food looks great."

So what is The Paisley Pig all about? Unconventional American fare.

"Some of my favorite dishes on the menu, one I have to say is the duck and waffles," said Head Chef and owner Josh Sandberg. "It's a fun take on the southern version of chicken and waffles. It's a little more upscale and we're making a really amazing habanero cherry maple sauce that we're putting on it."

Chef Josh Sandberg and wife Katie opened The Paisley Pig together. Combined, they bring 40 years of restaurant experience to their restaurant.

"We kind of got to brainstorm everything from the menu to the concept to the design and decor together and it was a really neat and fun trip to take together," said owner Katie Sandberg.

Katie and Josh have focused on giving back to the community by sourcing meat and produce from local vendors and farms.

The Paisley Pig is open seven days a week. The restaurant is located at 501 Miller Drive in Grand Haven.

For more information about The Paisley Pig, head to their website. You can also find them on Facebook.

