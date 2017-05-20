GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Rockwell Republic has gained notoriety over the years for their diverse menu of bold flavors and their unique hand-crafted cocktails over the years, and they're always pursuing new and exciting ideas.

"What I've been trying to do the past couple of months is move the direction of our food more Pacific Rim," says head chef Terry Ellison.

Sushi is one of the most popular menu items at Rockwell Republic, and new sushi rolls are coming to the menu.(Photo: WZZM 13 News)

Rockwell Republic serves brunch on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

One of the most impressive items on the new menu is the Bloody Mary, which is now much more than just a drink.

The new Bloody Mary drinks at Rockwell Repubic are so much more than just a drink.(Photo: WZZM 13 News)

One of the other unique things about the restaurant is its split-personality. The 'Rockwell' side has a more casual atmosphere while the 'Republic' side is more upscale and modern. You can enjoy the patio on the rooftop for the summer season as well.

Looking for more information about Rockwell Republic? Head to their website here or find them on Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this: Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Laura Hartman is a meteorologist at WZZM 13. You can contact her by email at lhartman@wzzm13.com, or follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM