GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 may have put most good things on lockdown, but all hope is not lost. Yesterdog has once again opened its doors to serve take-away hot dogs.

The beloved Grand Rapids restaurant shared the news in a Facebook post Wednesday and officially re-opened for business Thursday at 10:30 a.m. They decided to temporarily close on March 20 to protect the health of their staff and customers.

The opening comes with a new set of precautions that the restaurant believes will create a safe environment for the making, selling and serving of food.

For the time being, customers are not allowed inside the restaurant, and they are required to wear masks and keep a safe, six-foot distance from one another. All staff are also wearing masks, gloves and hats.

Yesterdog said they are excited to be back in business and are counting on customers to respect and obey the precautions. The Eastdown hot dog restaurant has been serving up chili dogs since 1976.

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order, restaurants are only allowed to serve take out until May 28.

