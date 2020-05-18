The theme parks are staying closed for now, but Disney Springs will reopen on Wednesday.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla — Strict rules are in place to keep everyone safe and healthy, but no system is perfect.

That’s the message Walt Disney World Resort is sending in an update to its website ahead of the May 20 reopening of Disney Springs.

The warning reads:

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death … By visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

10 Tampa Bay previously reported that Disney World’s phased reopening will come with new guidelines designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They include:

Parking and Entrances: During this initial phase, guests will be directed to self-park in the Orange and Lime Garages. All surface lots will be closed. Disney will also reduce the number of entrances for Disney Springs to four locations: Orange and Lime Garages, along with the Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge and rideshare location.

During this initial phase, guests will be directed to self-park in the Orange and Lime Garages. All surface lots will be closed. Disney will also reduce the number of entrances for Disney Springs to four locations: Orange and Lime Garages, along with the Hotel Plaza Boulevard pedestrian bridge and rideshare location. Appropriate Face Coverings: All guests 3 years of age and older, along with cast members and third-party operating-participant employees, will be required to wear an appropriate face covering while visiting Disney Springs. Disney Springs asks you to be sure you have an ample amount of face coverings for yourself and your party before you arrive, as you’ll need to wear them over your nose and mouth at all times (except when sitting at a dining table).

All guests 3 years of age and older, along with cast members and third-party operating-participant employees, will be required to wear an appropriate face covering while visiting Disney Springs. Disney Springs asks you to be sure you have an ample amount of face coverings for yourself and your party before you arrive, as you’ll need to wear them over your nose and mouth at all times (except when sitting at a dining table). Temperature Screenings: Once you arrive at Disney Springs, you and your party will be required to undergo temperature screenings. Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance; those who again measure 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

Once you arrive at Disney Springs, you and your party will be required to undergo temperature screenings. Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance; those who again measure 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party. Physical Distancing and Capacity Measures: Disney Springs is limiting the number of guests visiting the property as well as within each location. Ground markings will be in place, in addition to physical barriers in select places.

Disney Springs is limiting the number of guests visiting the property as well as within each location. Ground markings will be in place, in addition to physical barriers in select places. Cleanliness: Disney Springs says it has increased cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms, and more. Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will also be available.

Disney Springs says it has increased cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms, and more. Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will also be available. Cashless Transactions: Disney Springs recommends cashless payment options while you're shopping, including debit cards, credit cards, Disney gift cards, etc. Disney Springs says you can also opt for contactless payment options or use cash to purchase a Disney gift card at the Welcome Center and select merchandise locations.

Disney Springs also says cast members are undergoing extensive new training to adapt to the new procedures.

Related coverage:

What other people are reading right now: