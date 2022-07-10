Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm partners with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Dogs & Donuts event

Grab your pup and head to the farm for fall fun with a great cause.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend, Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for their annual Dogs & Donuts event on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9.

They are open Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is free for humans and costs $5 per dog. All proceeds will go to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, which will be on-site with adoptable dogs! They also will have a free photo booth, a fun raffle giveaway and dog accessories. Other giveaways and dog-friendly treats will be available from additional vendors.

Dogs are welcome all around the farm, but for them to enter the corn fields or apple orchard, you will need to purchase a Fall Fun Land Pass for $10.

The Fall Fun Land Pass includes access to the playground, farm animals, the super mega slide, bounce pad, corn maze, wagon ride, corny bin and straw mountain.

