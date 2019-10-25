Is there anything Dolly Parton can't do? The short answer is no.

The queen of country music can now be added to your EDM playlist. She and the Swedish electronic dance duo Galantis dropped a new song at 5 a.m. Friday called "Faith". It features Mr. Probz.

If you're unfamiliar with EDM -- it stands for electronic dance music and everything about this song will make you want to stand up, throw your arms up in the air and dance.

The song's theme is about having a little faith. The video takes place on what appears to be a city bus in the middle of a grassy field. It showcases a diverse group of young people dancing in the bus, outside it and at about 1:40 in, the door to the bus opens with Dolly Parton herself belting out the best she can.

Now, it wouldn't be a Dolly Parton music video without a gorgeous rhinestone outfit. She's wearing a somewhat conductor-like hat (you know, like ones bus drivers wear in movies).

As Parton sings, a choir is backing her up and Galantis is dancing on the roof of the bus. Then, to no surprise, Dolly joins in on the bus dance party and it's everything we could ask for, and more.

It ends with Dolly saying, "I told you! Have a little faith!"

If couldn't tell by listening to it, it's essentially a remake of John Hiatt's "Have a Little Faith in Me".

You can download the song on iTunes and Spotify.

Dolly will also perform it in a gospel medley at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13.

Watch the video below:

Lyrics:

[Verse 1: Mr. Probz]

Know the road gets hard

And you just wanna leave

I ain't never too far

Just have a little faith in me

I know how to fix you, I

I can't believe

Oh, I'll be standing by your side

Just have little faith in me



[Chorus: Galantis, Mr. Probz, & Dolly Parton]

Have a little faith in me

Just have a little faith in me

Have a little faith in me

Just have a little faith in me

Have a little faith in, in, in me, me

Have a little faith in, in, in me, in me

Have a little faith in, in, in me, me

Just have a little faith in me, me

Have a little faith in, in, in me

Have a little faith in me, in me

Have a little faith in, in me

Have a little faith in me, me



[Verse 2: Dolly Parton & Mr. Probz]

When you don't know who you are

I will find you so easily

Don't you worry

Whenever you need me

Have a little faith in me (In me)



[Chorus: Galantis, Mr. Probz, & Dolly Parton, (Dolly Parton)]

Have a little faith in me

Have a little faith in me

Have a little faith in me

Have a little faith in me

Have a little faith in, in, in me (Faith in me)

Have a little faith in, in, in me (Faith in me)

Have a little faith in in in in in me

Just have a little faith in me

Have a little...

Have a little faith in me, in me

Have a little faith in, in, in me

Have a little faith in me, me



[Bridge: Dolly Parton]

Let me shine and radiate

With your love and light, and help me make

Any change I can in this world today

Just show me the way



[Outro: Galantis, Mr. Probz, & (Dolly Parton)]

Have a little faith

Have a little faith

(Show me the world) Have a little faith