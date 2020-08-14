The E-Block With Kirk Montgomery: John Legend's big announcement, David Blaine, and food trucks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kirk Montgomery has the latest headlines in entertainment news.
Below are Friday's top entertainment stories:
- Chris Harrison in Quarantine
- Baby #3 on the way for John and Chrissy
- David Blaine set to soar to the sky
- Food Truck Friday
- Blessing of the Boats
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.