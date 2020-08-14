x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Entertainment

The E-Block With Kirk Montgomery: John Legend's big announcement, David Blaine, and food trucks

Here are some entertainment Headlines For Friday, Aug. 14.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kirk Montgomery has the latest headlines in entertainment news. 

Below are Friday's top entertainment stories:

  • Chris Harrison in Quarantine
  • Baby #3 on the way for John and Chrissy 
  • David Blaine set to soar to the sky
  • Food Truck Friday 
  • Blessing of the Boats

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.