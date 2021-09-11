The Original E-Block with Kirk Montgomery

All the entertainment news for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

In today's news, former Quantum Leap star Dean Stockwell, an Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor whose stage, film and TV career spanned more than 70 years and 200 credits, has died.

Longtime 'General Hospital' star Ingo Rademacher is out at the long-running ABC soap opera because he declined to comply with the production's vaccine mandate. His last episode is scheduled to air on Nov. 22 according to Variety.

Michigan-born and now Nashville-based Band Greta Van Fleet is coming home for a tour. Tickets are available here.

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker is wrapping on the reboot show 'And Just Like That.' She spoke to Entertainment Tonight on sexism and ageism in the industry.

