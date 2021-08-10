The Original E-Block With Kirk Montgomery

ET headlines for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "No Time to Die", which marks Daniel Craig's last stint as James Bond, opened to $6.3 million in Thursday previews, the best for a Bond film. The previous record for a 007 opening night was "Spectre's" $5.3 million in 2015.

A documentary following Madonna's Madame X tour is now available to stream on Paramount+. The film was shot at a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, as Madonna embodied her Madame X persona, a globetrotting secret agent complete with an eyepatch.