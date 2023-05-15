East Grand Rapids announce lineup for Summer Concerts and Movies in the Park Series

Six concerts and four movie nights are planned for June, July and August at John Collins Park in East Grand Rapids.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A summer full of concerts and movies along Reed's Lake kicks off in June.

The East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced the lineups for the Concerts and Movies in the Park Series.

Both the concert series and movies series are completely free to attend and showcase local bands and family friendly movies.

“Our Concerts and Movies in the Park lineups have something for everyone to enjoy,” said Pam Slater, leisure supervisor. “We invite the community to come out and enjoy beautiful summer evenings along Reeds Lake.”

East Grand Rapids Concert in the Park Schedule

Concerts take place at 7 p.m. at John Collins Park, located at 650 Lakeside Drive. Bring your own lawn chairs, food and drink. No alcohol or grilling allowed.

East Grand Rapids Movies in the Park Schedule

June 9 – “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

July 7 – “DC League of Super-Pets”

July 21 – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Aug. 11 – “Shazam (2019)”

Movies take place at dusk at John Collins Park, located at 650 Lakeside Drive. Bring your own lawn chairs, blankets, food and drink. No alcohol or grilling allowed.

"We look forward to another summer of neighbors, friends and families coming together for great music and fun movies in a unique setting at John Collins Park," said Rachel Fiedler, leisure supervisor.

Learn more about the concert and movie series on the East Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation page.

