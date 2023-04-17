Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert coming to DeVos Performance Hall this fall

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 21 for the September concert.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — You don't have to talk about Bruno, but you can sing about him this fall when Disney Concerts brings Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert to Grand Rapids.

Organizers said you can watch the hit animated movie Encanto while a live band performs some of your favorite award-winning songs.

Produced by AMP Worldwide, “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” includes all of the film's music, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live. Live characters do not appear in this event.

The concert is set for Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21.

You can buy tickets at the DeVos Place Grand Gallery box office, DeVosPerformanceHall.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

