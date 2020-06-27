1 carat Diamond Stud Earrings for Under $500 at the Amazon Summer Sale

Diamonds are on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop 1 ct diamond stud earrings for only $469.99 (regularly $600) as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Amazon Big Style Sale.

These brilliant cut diamond earrings from the Diamond Channel are AGS certified and are available in 14k white gold. Presented in four-prong settings with four extra diamonds on the side, these timeless, elegant diamond earrings are great for everyday wear. Whether it's a gift for yourself or a loved one, the sparkly stunners come in a gift box.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.