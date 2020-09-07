11 Best Bermuda Shorts to Wear for Summer 2020 from Mother, Vince, Madewell and More

If you're not into short shorts, Bermuda shorts are a great alternative. With a longer length, the Bermuda short style provides more coverage than average summer shorts and can even be dressed up for the right occasion.

ET Style has gathered a variety of styles ranging in fit, silhouette, color and fabric from favorite brands such as Old Navy, Vince, Joe's Jeans and more.

Classic Bermuda shorts can be paired with any outfit -- with a bucket hat, sneaker, oversized sunglasses and sandal.