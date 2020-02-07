$139 For This Kate Spade Smart Watch at the Amazon Summer Sale

This smartwatch is both fashionable and functional. The stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. You can also view notifications from any app or messaging system, accept calls, create reminders and control music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.

Battery life lasts up to 24 hours and in just under an hour the Kate Spade watch can be charged up to 80 percent. Plus, it is water-resistant up to 30m.

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale continues to drop deep discounts from loads of fashion brands. Tonight are the last moments to scoop up these limited-time markdowns. In addition to the watch, Kate Spade handbags and jewelry are on discount at Amazon. Plus, the official Kate Spade website is currently offering deals of their own.

While you check out the Kate Spade Smartwatch on Amazon, be sure to look through other standout deals from Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and more.