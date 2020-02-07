x
Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

17 Deals Under $50 at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with affordable deal offerings. The summer sale event, also known as the Big Style Sale, is offering customers discounts on fashion items across categories such as clothing, shoes, swimwear and accessories from Lucky Brand, IZOD, Fossil, Steve Madden and more. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, LacosteTumi luggage, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

To help you score the biggest deals from the sales event, we've gathered the best Amazon sale items under $50. Budget-friendly styles from the popular Levi's brand 501 skinny jeans to Cole Haan leather sneakers are ready for customers to add to cart. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakerswatchesmen's clothing and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top sale picks under $50. 

These mid-rise shorts from Lucky Brand

A short-sleeved polo by IZOD.

Classic stud earrings from Majorica.

These wedge sandals by Steve Madden.

The perfect summer slip dress from OUGES

This Daily Ritual crewneck jersey dress with a sassy slit

Fossil watch formed of leather and steel

This hooded raincoat by bedee

A romper by ZESICA (psst: It has pockets!)

This cosmetic pouch from Rebecca Minkoff

These Sam Edelman espadrilles

A sparkly sequin tank top by GRACE KARIN

This Sholov woven ratan crossbody bag 

A pair of Steve Madden sandals

Or a pair of sporty Adidas sandals (or both!)

These Cole Haan sneakers

These wedge sandals by Blowfish Malibu

And carry it all in this duffle bag by Dakine

